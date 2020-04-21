GV Prakash and Saindhavi blessed with a baby girl

Actor and music director GV Prakash and singer Saindhavi have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcomed their baby girl on Monday.

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi are childhood sweethearts. The duo tied the knot in June 2013 in Chennai. The couple has not released any picture yet of their newborn. Ever since this news has hit the internet, fans have been pouring in congratulatory messages for the duo.

Saindhavi has been known for crooning several superhit songs working with top composers of the industry and had last sung 'Ellu vaya pookalaye from Asuran.

GV Prakash Kumar is one of the most popular music composers of South India. For the unversed, he is the nephew of Oscar winner AR Rahman. Prakash’s mother, playback singer AR Reihana, is the elder sister of Rahman.

He will be composing music for the upcoming flicks of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and Kangana's Thalaivi.