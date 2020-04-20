{{head.currentUpdate}}

Pakistani news channel mistakenly uses actor Aamir Khan's photo for murder accused Amir Khan

A Pakistani news channel goofed up big time recently when they placed Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's photo on their bulletin in place of MQM leader Amir Khan, who is accused of murder.

The channel got heavily criticised for its irresponsible reporting and became a butt of jokes online. The actor hasn't yet spoken out on the matter neither has the channel issued an apology.

The actor's fans, however, have gone berserk on social media and Twitter is filled with trolls.

Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat posted a screenshot of the same news on Twitter while taking a dig at the channel. The caption of her tweet read, “Headline: After 17 years MQM leader Amir Khan exonerated in a murder case. Didn’t know Indian actor Amir Khan was in Pakistan for the last 17 years..” (sic)

