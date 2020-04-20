Missing Jagathy Sreekumar? Poornima's 'Kadha Ithu Vare' with the actor is a must watch

Jagathy Sreekumar is an actor par excellence and is loved by one and all. He has always been close to every Malayali's heart, and each character of his is still as trending as it was years ago.

The car accident that he suffered way back in the year 2012, had kept the actor away from his profession and the news regarding his return to acting made the audiences happy as well. He did shoot for an adverstisement and for a film recently.

There is a saying in Malayalam that for a Malayali not a single day passes without having laughed to a Jagathy joke on screen. Each time, when his movies are watched, fans terribly miss him.

Don't worry! Today, we have a throwback interview of Jagathy Sreekumar where he bares his heart out. And well, if you are a fan of the legendary actor you can't miss this!

Jagathy Sreekumar was the guest at Mazhavil Manorama's show 'Kadha Ithuvare' much before the accident took place. The show which was hosted by Poornima Indrajith showed different personalities and their life right from childhood to the stardom days.

The childhood learnings

Jagathy Sreekumar began with his early childhood days where he talked about his father who was an acclaimed dramaturge and writer, the late Jagathy NK Achary. Though Jagathy Sreekumar did his primary schoolings at Jagathy itself, he was later shifted to Cheriyanad. “My father was an AIR employee back then and he used to get transfers. With constant shifts, my studies were a concern and so it was decided that I will stay with my uncle at Cheriyanad. It was that place which influenced me a lot and helped me mould my characters in the future,” he said.

He even revealed that he took inspirations from the people at the village for many of his movie characters. He also mentioned that his role from the movie Meesamadhavan had a similar person in the village too.

Drama- from studies to passion

Jagathy Sreekumar was an active face in college dramas. Actor Ravi Vallathol was one of his close friends and he mentioned how the duo acted in a skit dressed as man and woman. Ravi Vallathol recalled an incident where Jagathy Sreekumar made his father happy.

Jagathy, then also opened up about his family and mentioned that with his interest in acting, he couldn't spend enough time with his children but after becoming a grandparent, he always made sure to be with his grand children.

The debut that never happened

Jagathy opened in the interview how was all set for his debut movie which failed to materialise. “I did the make up test and passed all of it and was offered a role in a movie titled Yauwanam. While I was waiting for the movie to start rolling, actress Vijaysree, who was supposed to play the lead passed away." Her suicide was shocking for film industry and for Jagathy Sreekumar too as it took away his debut in movie. That's when he decided to go to Madras with a 500 ruppee in hand.

Finally, it was Sreekumaran Thampi who gave him a role in Chattambi Kalyani. “It was indeed a turning point for me because the role was meant for another person. It was in his absence that I was called to act. I was blessed that I could debut in a movie which had so many stars and I was the only newcomer,” he said.

The favourites

Jagathy lamented why a film like Kilukkam never happened again.

“There was a freshness in the movie Kilukkam and I never felt that I got a similar vibe while acting in any other movies after that.”

Among actresses, he picked Urvashi, Revathy, Poornima, Jyothirmayi and Meera Jasmine as his favourites and also mentioned that he shared a good chemistry with late actress Kalpana. He also pointed that Malayalam cinema barely uses talented artists and that the focus had been mainly on stars.

He also pointed that Vasthavam was the only film in which he performed with a typical Trivandrum slang. He revealed that he expected an award for the role but it never happened. “But I got more accolades from audience. What more I need that hearing good words from my family and friends,” he said.

K Madhu, who arrived on the show thanked Jagathy for discovering the director in him.

The vision for Anjali Menon

Jagathy Sreekumar had acted in Anjali Menon's movie Happy Journey in the anthology Kerala Cafe. Praising her, Jagathy mentioned that Anjali Menon should be considered as one of the finest directors of Malayalam. He applauded how she risks in shooting a movie and women directors like her are the future of Malayalam cinema.

While Nithya Menen called Jagathy as her good luck charm, Anjali Menon too shared an incident that turned out to be a valuable lesson for her. Anjali Menon recollected how after watching the movie at a film festival, director Deepa Mehta wanted to know more about Jagathy Sreekumar.

Before winding up the show, Jagathy thanked the team for making him comfortable and mentioned it a genuine interview he gave in his lifetime.