This unseen pic of Sridevi, Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor is breaking the Internet

Coronavirus lockdown is making celebs to keep updated their fans with pics and videos. Some are even digging up their old pictures and sharing some of the best throwback moments.

Photographer Daboo Ratnani has been sharing major throwback photos as he has completed 25 long years in the industry. Among the different celebs pics he shared, it is a family photo of Sridevi with Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor that is breaking the Internet.

The photo has all four of them taking to traditional outfits. While Sridevi, Jahnvi and Khushi have taken to stunning sarees, Boney has opted for a kurta pyjama with a Sherwani dupatta.

Interestingly, Janhvi seems to be a spitting image of mother Sridevi.

Dabboo Ratnani shared this amazing snap on his Instagram account and wrote, "A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, But The Memories Are Priceless" and we couldn't help but agree with him.