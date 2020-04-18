Side effect: This short film tells how an abrupt moment could change life

It's true that when we're stuck in a certain situation or way of living, it can seem impossible to change it or even imagine that it is possible we can alter the path we're on. But what if we try to alter life and the change hits back. That's what the Malayalam short film 'Side effect' is all about.

It revolves around three human beings who think everything is perfectly suited to what they wish to have but little did they know that an abrupt moment could change all their lives.

How the three of them unravel a plot, even they wouldn’t ever have scripted, forms the thread.

Directed and edited by Sujith Sahadev, the screenplay of Side effect is by Shibu Kumaran.

Ninan John, Aswathy and Anjana offer stunning performances, while cinematography by Vipin Chandran and background score by Prakash Alex are one of the major highlights of the short film.

The short film is grabbing the right attention on social media platforms and it's the climax scene that is being talked about. Watch the video here: