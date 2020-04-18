Deliberate attempt to defame us: Thampy Antony over criticism against his US nursing home 

Malayalam film actor and writer Thampy Antony has been facing a slew of criticisms over a nursing home he owns in the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Antony said that several people were voicing their opinions without knowing the reality.

"Deliberate attempts are being made to defame me and wife," Thampy Antony told Manorama Online.

He and his wife Prema own the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Centre at Hayward.

Thampy Antony and wife Prema said that they are saddened to note that their relatives were also being defamed over the incident. And that the information was being misused on social media.

"The whole world is going through a crisis. America is one of the worst-affected countries. Those succumbing to the disease are elderly and those suffering from other critical illnesses.

“The ones who died at our Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Centre are also people who fall into these categories. Even before the lockdown was imposed, we had sent letters to the relatives of the patients.”

Explaining the services at the nursing home, Antony explained, “We provide temporary medical care for patients. In case the illness aggravates, they are shifted to the hospitals. We had shifted out several such patients. Unfortunately, they died at the hospitals.”

He, however, pointed out that several hospitals did not have sufficient number of doctors or nursing staff.

"Several of the healthcare personnel have also been infected. But the health department has asked them to turn up for work even though they have tested positive for COVID-19 if there are no symptoms. The law stipulates that such personnel have to care for the patients. We function completely in accordance to the health department's rules,” he added.

Antony further said that both he and his wife have been fully involved in caring for the patients.

"It's been several days since we had a proper sleep. My family members and colleagues are all with them. We fully understand the loss suffered by the kin of the deceased. But what can we do apart from joining them in this hour of mourning?

"Now, we need to jointly fight against the illness. We have taken up one mission. No matter what the obstacles are, we would complete it," he said.

Reacting to the criticisms raised against him, Antony said, "Such news reports came against me probably because I am a known person in society. Criminal investigation is a usage in the American legal system. They know that they can better market these news stories as I am also an actor. Apart from that, there is no horrifying situation as mentioned in the report. It is the same situation in the thousands of nursing homes in America.

"We are also from the land of Kerala, which has proved to be a model for the world. We also take inspiration from the steps undertaken by the Kerala government and healthcare personnel. But every country has its own limitations. We hope to do our best within these circumstances,” he added.