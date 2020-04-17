{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Manju Warrier shares pics with Kunchacko and family on Izahaak's birthday

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

manju-warrier-izahaak
SHARE

Kunchacko Boban's son, Izahaak celebrated his first birthday on Thursday. With lockdown period, the actor couldn't host a grand event although he managed to make it a close-knit function at home. The actor had earlier shared how he got a custom made cake for the little one on his birthday and shared a pic too.

As celebs sent out their heartiest wishes on social media, actress Manju Warrier too shared a special wish. Manju Warrier, who is known to be pretty close with Kunchacko Boban and his family, shared pictures of her with the Izahaak.

manju-warrier-isahak-chakochan

In one of the pics, Manju is seen holding little Izza and playing with him. And the little one seems to be happy in the company of lady superstar. In yet another pic, Manju was seen posing of a pic with Kunchacko, Priya and Izza. Adorable indeed!

Manju Warrier and Kunchacko Boban have shared a rapport with each other since quite a long time. In fact, it was Kunchacko Boban who starred along with Manju Warrier in her comeback movie, How Old Are You?.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES