Dulquer Salmaan fan? Here are the DQ movies you can binge watch online

dulquer-salmaan-movies
Dulquer Salmaan is unarguably one of the most popular pan Indian actors we have today. Despite having the stardom of his father, superstar Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan scripted his own success. He is also one of the most followed Malayalam actor on Instagram as well.

The charming young star is probably in the best phase of his career so far. The actor is totally busy with some highly promising projects in his kitty, which include his outings as both an actor and producer.

He's only 8 years and 30 films old in the industry but has a massive fan following. Cheers to the versatility in both his performances and his choice of scripts. If you are a fan of the actor or if you haven't watched any of his films yet, we've got you a package of his films that you can binge-watch online. So, here's the list of DQ movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Manorama Max, SunNxt and Youtube:

Second Show (YouTube)

> Second Show (YouTube)

https://youtu.be/rF_YknhLH8E

ustad-hotel

> Ustad Hotel (Hotstar)

https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/ustad-hotel/1000102050

theevram

> Theevram (Manorama Max)

https://www.manoramamax.com/details/_6070387185001

> ABCD ( Hotstar)

https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/abcd/1000081261

neelakasham

> Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi (Manorama Max)

https://www.manoramamax.com/details/_6117016548001

pattam-pole

> Pattam Pole (Amazon Prime )

https://amzn.to/33NIi8A

salala-mobiles

> Salala Mobiles (Hotstar)

https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/salalah-mobiles/1000082396

samsaram-aarogyathin-haanikaram

> Samsaaram Aarogyathinu Haanikaram ( Hotstar)

https://www.hotstar.com/…/samsaram-arogyathinu-h…/1000164317

Bangalore Days remake

> Bangalore Days (Amazon Prime)

https://amzn.to/2rMLGma

Unni Mukundan and Dulquer Salmaan

> Vikramadithyan (Manorama Max)

https://www.manoramamax.com/details/_6071533074001

Njaan

> Njaan (Sun Nxt)

https://www.sunnxt.com/movie/detail/13248/njan/

100 Days of Love

> 100 Days of love

Malayalam (Sun Nxt)

https://www.sunnxt.com/movie/detail/7043/100-days-of-love/

Telugu (Amazon Prime)

https://amzn.to/2XgHyGA

ok kanmani still

> Ok Kanmani Tamil (Hotstar)

https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/o-kadhalkanmani/1000172465

Ok Kanmani Malayalam (Manorama Max)

https://www.manoramamax.com/details/_6069111431001

Charlie

> Charlie ( Sun Nxt )

https://www.sunnxt.com/movie/detail/59741/charlie/

Kali review

> Kali ( Hotstar )

https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/kali/1000156926

'Kammatipaadam': Dulquer Salmaan's first look poster out

> Kammattipaadam ( Hotstar)

https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/kammattipadam/1000156927

ann-maria-kalippilaanu-trailer-viral

> Ann Maria Kalippilanu (Amazon Prime )

https://amzn.to/32M2NRF

jomonte-review-2

> Jomonte Suvisheshangal (Manorama Max)

https://www.manoramamax.com/details/_6068505166001

Baahubali fails to stop CIA's dream run at the box office

> Comrade In America ( Netflix)

https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80192548

parava-review-4

> Parava ( Hotstar )

https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/parava/1000221230

solo-review

> Solo (Tamil Netflix)

https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80238293

mahanati

> Mahanati

Telugu ( Amazon Prime )

https://amzn.to/33Q93tb

Tamil (Amazon Prime )

https://amzn.to/2QshDdT

Karwaan

> Karwaan ( Amazon Prime )

https://amzn.to/2QlgZi7

the-zoya-factor-review-2

> The Zoya Factor (Netflix )

https://www.netflix.com/title/81213894

KKK movie review: Dulquer-starrer packs romance, robbery & revenge

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (Netflix)

https://www.netflix.com/in/title/81176205

