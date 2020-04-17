Dulquer Salmaan fan? Here are the DQ movies you can binge watch online

Dulquer Salmaan is unarguably one of the most popular pan Indian actors we have today. Despite having the stardom of his father, superstar Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan scripted his own success. He is also one of the most followed Malayalam actor on Instagram as well.

The charming young star is probably in the best phase of his career so far. The actor is totally busy with some highly promising projects in his kitty, which include his outings as both an actor and producer.

He's only 8 years and 30 films old in the industry but has a massive fan following. Cheers to the versatility in both his performances and his choice of scripts. If you are a fan of the actor or if you haven't watched any of his films yet, we've got you a package of his films that you can binge-watch online. So, here's the list of DQ movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Manorama Max, SunNxt and Youtube:

> Second Show (YouTube)

https://youtu.be/rF_YknhLH8E

> Ustad Hotel (Hotstar)

https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/ustad-hotel/1000102050

> Theevram (Manorama Max)

https://www.manoramamax.com/details/_6070387185001

> ABCD ( Hotstar)

https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/abcd/1000081261

> Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi (Manorama Max)

https://www.manoramamax.com/details/_6117016548001

> Pattam Pole (Amazon Prime )

https://amzn.to/33NIi8A

> Salala Mobiles (Hotstar)

https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/salalah-mobiles/1000082396

> Samsaaram Aarogyathinu Haanikaram ( Hotstar)

https://www.hotstar.com/…/samsaram-arogyathinu-h…/1000164317

> Bangalore Days (Amazon Prime)

https://amzn.to/2rMLGma

> Vikramadithyan (Manorama Max)

https://www.manoramamax.com/details/_6071533074001

> Njaan (Sun Nxt)

https://www.sunnxt.com/movie/detail/13248/njan/

> 100 Days of love

Malayalam (Sun Nxt)

https://www.sunnxt.com/movie/detail/7043/100-days-of-love/



Telugu (Amazon Prime)

https://amzn.to/2XgHyGA

> Ok Kanmani Tamil (Hotstar)

https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/o-kadhalkanmani/1000172465

Ok Kanmani Malayalam (Manorama Max)

https://www.manoramamax.com/details/_6069111431001

> Charlie ( Sun Nxt )

https://www.sunnxt.com/movie/detail/59741/charlie/

> Kali ( Hotstar )

https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/kali/1000156926

> Kammattipaadam ( Hotstar)

https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/kammattipadam/1000156927

> Ann Maria Kalippilanu (Amazon Prime )

https://amzn.to/32M2NRF

> Jomonte Suvisheshangal (Manorama Max)



https://www.manoramamax.com/details/_6068505166001

> Comrade In America ( Netflix)

https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80192548

> Parava ( Hotstar )

https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/parava/1000221230



> Solo (Tamil Netflix)

https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80238293

> Mahanati

Telugu ( Amazon Prime )

https://amzn.to/33Q93tb

Tamil (Amazon Prime )

https://amzn.to/2QshDdT

> Karwaan ( Amazon Prime )

https://amzn.to/2QlgZi7

> The Zoya Factor (Netflix )

https://www.netflix.com/title/81213894

> Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (Netflix)

https://www.netflix.com/in/title/81176205