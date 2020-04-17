I see perfection in both of you: Bhavana on wedding anniversary of parents

Malayalam actress Bhavana on Friday shared her fondest memories of her parents and remembered them on their wedding day.

Thanking both her parents, Bhavana shared a couple of pics and wrote how blessed she was to have such parents. She also mentioned that she saw true love through them and sees perfection in both of them.

"Acha and amma,I cannot Begin to describe how blessed I am to have amazing parents in my life ! Seeing true love through you both,makes my heart happy ! As your daughter , I see perfection in both of you....I love you ♥️ Happy Wedding Anniversary.#April17th" (sic.)

She also wrote how she misses her dad. “You may not be with us anymore, but our love for you will never die..We miss you acha !”, she wrote.

Actress Bhavana's father Balachandran passed away in 2015. Balachandran was a photographer by profession.

Bhavana has always stated that she is attached to her father more than anyone else. Her father was the prime reason for her entry into the dance field and cinema. He was the one who noticed her interests in acting and dance. She also has a brother Jayadev and sister-in-law Vinaya.