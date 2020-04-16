Meet Sudheer Sufi, who wowed as Psycho Simon in Anjaam Pathira

Not many may have heard the name Sudheer Sufi; however the Malayali moviegoers definitely would be familiar with the character Psycho Simon in the super hit movie Anjaam Pathira.

It was quite unexpectedly that Sudheer who entered the Malayalam cinema as a makeup artist turned to acting. He had thrilled the audience, both in male and ‘female’ getups, in Anjaam Pathira.

It was the movie’s associate director Amal C Baby who chose Sudheer for the role of Psycho Simon. The duo had earlier worked together in Akashaganga 2.

Sudheer is now enjoying a new found fame, especially since the movie has been aired on television.

The actor says that director Midhun Manuel had supported him a lot. He is thrilled that people have begun recognizing him on the streets, especially in his hometown. Moreover, Sudheer is happy that the movie has become such a huge hit.

The character Psycho Simon had scared the audience in the theaters, though he had less screen time. The social media platforms were rife with discussions about this character.

Recently, a social media user had pointed out that the character Psycho Simon was based on Cadel Jinson, the accused in the infamous Nandancode multiple murder case.