A quarantined couple recreates iconic scenes from movies

Photos: Facebook/Fanni Kovács
While people are staying at homes and following the quarantine period owing to the global coronavirus pandemic, many are making it the best time. For some, it's time to put their creative caps on and do interesting things.

A couple from Hungary are spending their time in an innovative manner. Fanni Kovács and Hosszú Norbert who are in lockdown together are recreating iconic movie scenes using things at home as props. The photos and now viral on social media and netizens have been applauding the couple's effort.

Check out the pics:

> Star Wars

>Charlie Chaplin

> Shawshank Redemption

> Indiana Jones

> Up

