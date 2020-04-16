Mrs. Serial Killer: All you need to know about Manoj Bajpayee & Jacqueline's Netflix movie

As the lockdown has been extended till May 3, television channels are banking upon old shows, while streaming sites are bringing their original content to stay in the competition.

Netflix is all set to bring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaqueline Fernandez starrer Mrs. Serial Killer. The Netflix original film is a thriller directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan.

The film revolves around a woman whose husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders. In order to prove her husband innocent, the doting wife performs a murder exactly like the real killer.

Netflix revealed the first look of Jaqueline last year and since then the fans are looking forward to watching the film. Finally, in the latest social media post, Manoj Bajpayee and Jaqueline revealed the premiere date of the film.

In an interesting video, Manoj and Jaqueline can be having a casual conversation about the premiere date of Mrs. Serial Killer which is going to take place on the May 1.

The film's runtime is an hour and 46 minutes.

For Netflix, Mrs. Serial Killer will be the fifth original movie from India in 2020, after the horror anthology Ghost Stories, the dance drama Yeh Ballet, the college rape drama Guilty, and the coming-of-age rom-com Maska.

Netflix has also three Indian series in 2020 as yet -- the crime drama 'Jamtara', the romantic comedy-drama 'Taj Mahal 1989', and the Imtiaz Ali-created police procedural 'She'. A fourth in the dark comedy 'Hasmukh' will be releasing this weekend.