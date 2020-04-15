Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali's in-house staff tests positive for COVID 19

When the lockdown began, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan moved in with him to spend time with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and for their safety.

Now, it's reported that one of Sussanne Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali's in house staff has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The staff member is currently in quarantine, and all of Farah's family members have undergone tests and will be self-quarantining themselves to be on the safer side.

Farah, who is a jewelry designer, took to Twitter to share the news.

Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass. 🙏 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020

So far, four Bollywood celebrities have been infected with coronavirus.

While Kanika Kapoor became the first Bollywood celeb to have been tested of COVID 19, she was followed by Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughters Shaza Morani and Karim Morani being diagnosed of the deadly virus.