{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali's in-house staff tests positive for COVID 19

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

hrithik-sussanne-farah
Hrithik, Farah and Sussanne
SHARE

When the lockdown began, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan moved in with him to spend time with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and for their safety.

Now, it's reported that one of Sussanne Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali's in house staff has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The staff member is currently in quarantine, and all of Farah's family members have undergone tests and will be self-quarantining themselves to be on the safer side.

Farah, who is a jewelry designer, took to Twitter to share the news.

So far, four Bollywood celebrities have been infected with coronavirus.

While Kanika Kapoor became the first Bollywood celeb to have been tested of COVID 19, she was followed by Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughters Shaza Morani and Karim Morani being diagnosed of the deadly virus.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES