Shriya Saran reveals husband Andrei was turned away from hospital despite coronavirus symptoms

Actress Shriya Saran is currently staying with her husband, Andrei Koscheev in Barcelona, Spain, which is one of the most affected cities in the world.

In an interview with a daily, Shriya talked about the bad situation that many people are experiencing in Spain. She said that even though her husband was showing symptoms of COVID-19, he was turned away by the hospitals.

“Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. ‘Chances are that even if he doesn’t have Covid-19, he will get it if he stays here,’ the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he’s feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us,” she said.

She revealed how they saved from getting charged by Spanish Police due to their race. Shriya said, "It all changed on March 13, when Andrei (husband) and I stepped out to celebrate our anniversary, unperturbed by the coronavirus. We had made a reservation but when we got to the restaurant, we saw that it was shut. That's when it dawned upon us that things are really serious; the whole of Spain was under lockdown. From then on, everything changed. The police passed a rule allowing only one person per household to step out and that too only if absolutely unavoidable. Andrei and I were once stopped by the cops but since he is white and I'm brown, they didn't realise we were together, so they let us go."

Considering the Coronavirus outbreak in Spain, the country has reported 1,72,541 COVID-19 positive cases while 18,056 people have died so far.

Shriya and Andrei tied the knot in 2018 as per Hindu traditions in Udaipur.