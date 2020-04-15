Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha turns two months, actor posts adorable video

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty posted an adorable video of her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra on turning 2-month-old.

She also revealed how number 15 has been quite lucky for her as her daughter was born on February 15, 2020, and she has also amassed 15 million followers on TikTok on April 15.

Here's what Shilpa wrote in the caption of her post: Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come.

On the work front, Shilpa is set to make her comeback in movies with Nikamma co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.