Thankful to be spending tough time with family: Samvritha Sunil

It was recently that actress Samvritha Sunil and husband Akhil welcomed their second baby. Samvritha herself had shared the good news that their seocnd baby boy Rudra was born a day before elder son Agasthya's birthday.

Now, after a while Samvritha, on the occasion of Vishu, shared a pic of her sons and wrote that she is thankful that they are spendind the tough times together.

She also mentioned that though they are at home since more than a month in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, she don’t have time for anything as she is busy looking after her little ones.

Samvritha also pointed that they are safe and healthy and hopes that things get back to normal soon.

With little Rudra in hand, the photo has Samvritha smiling at the Agasthya, who seems to have got a 'vishu kaineettam'.

She had migrated to California with her husband. Samvritha's husband Akhil Jayaraj is working as an engineer. The actress made a comeback with 2019 Biju Menon-starrer Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo and fetched positive reviews.