Mani Ratnam to Lijo Jose Pellissery: I am a big fan of yours

It must have been a big day for filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who known for his reserved demeanor, went live with Suhasini on her Facebook page. His movie 'Alaipayuthey' clocked 20 years and the filmmaker opened up on a lot of things via a live chat session hosted by his wife and actress Suhasini.

Answering different questions, Mani Ratnam revealed that he is a fan of Malayalam filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery.

During the live interaction, Suhasini found that Lijo was watching the video and looking at Mani Ratnam, she said, “Your favorite director is watching. Lijo Jose Pellissery is watching.”

And then, Mani Ratnam himself spoke. “Lijo, I am a big fan of yours. I think you are probably one of the best directors going today. Congrats, keep it up,” Mani Ratnam said.

Suhasini and Mani Ratnam then went on listing the movies of Lijo Jose Pellissery including ‘Jallikkattu’, ‘Ee. Ma. Yau’, ‘Angamali Diaries’ and ‘Amen’.

The live session was also joined by R Madhavan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Khushbhu Sundar among others.

Mani Ratnam also talked about his upcoming magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. He confirmed that the movie based on the popular Tamil epic novel is being made in two parts.

When a fan asked Mani Ratnam if he ever wanted to act, Suhasini said that Rajinikanth’s daughter had asked him once and Mani Ratnam said he didn't take it because it was better that way.

The filmmaker also confirmed that his next project, which will be after Ponniyin Selvam, will be in Hindi.