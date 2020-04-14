Actress Srindaa's b'day wish for husband Siju will make you go aww!

Actress Srindaa is quite active on social media platforms and posts her updates with fans and followers. As her husband Siju S Bava turned an year older, Srindaa penned a love note for her filmmaker husband on Monday.

While she first posted a single pic of Siju, in yet another photo, Srindaa was seen sitting on the shoulder of Siju. Thanking her husband, Srindaa wrote that Siju always lifted her up and made her to see life from a whole new perspective.

She also shared the instance when the photo was taken. Calling him as as the 'birthday giraffe', Srindaa said that Siju had held her up so that she could see the herd of elephants at a distance.

Srindaa tied the knot with director Siju S Bava in an intimate ceremony on November 11, 2018. Srinda who was earlier married at the age of 19, has a son Arhaan and later got divorced four years ago.

On workfront, Srindaa was last seen in multi-starrer Trance and Papamcheyyathavar Kalleriyette. Siju, on the other hand was the assistant director of Shane Nigam-starrer Valiyaperunnal.