Loved Oscar movie Parasite? Here are 5 Korean films with similar tone

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho collected 4 Oscars with his dark-comedy thriller Parasite. It may be the first non-English language film to win best picture at the Oscars, but South Korean cinema has steadily been building a global audience, fuelled by the international scope of streaming platforms.

Parasite has been available to Indian audiences from March 27 on Amazon Prime Video. It is also be available with Hindi dubbing on the Prime Video India service. Directed and co-written by Bong, the film follows the lives of a poor family, the Kims as they con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is on the verge of being exposed.

The lockdown has been extended for 19 more days and there is enough time to binge watch. If you have already watched Parasite and looking forward for more such similar Korean cinemas, here we have a list of 5 Korean movies with similar tones that can be streamed on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Okja

Available on: Netflix



What it's about: Much before Bong Joon-ho made Parasite, he talked about animal rights with Okja. The 2017 movie is the story of a giant pig born in a test tube, and the young girl determined to save her.

Ode To My Father

Available on: Netflix

What it's about: This Korean melodrama is the basis of the Salman Khan-starrer, Bharat. The film shows the life of a man and his experiences during the Korean and Vietnam War.

Asura: The City of Madness

Available on: Netflix and Amazon Prime

What it's about: The 2016 film revolves around Han Do-kyung, a shady cop, who becomes caught between internal affairs and the city's corrupt mayor.

Tunnel

Available on: Amazon Prime

What it's about: The film revolves around a car salesman who gets trapped when a poorly constructed tunnel collapses, and deals with his survival inside the tunnel.

A Tale Of Two Sisters

Available on: Amazon Prime

What it's about: After being treated in a mental institution, a young girl returns home to her younger sister, father and stepmother. Strange and disturbing things happen and it gets connected to the family's dark past.