Rambha celebrates 10 years of togetherness with husband Indran

Actress Rambha celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband Indran recently. The photos and video of the their celebration by Rambha herself on her social media account.

In the video, her three children: Laanya, Sasha and Shivin are seen singing anniversary song as the couple cut the cake before kissing each other.

She revealed that this was one of the best functions they had although they had been staying inside house due to lockdown. Rambha said that they made their own arrangements within the home by helping each other and baking the cake together.

Rambha tied the knot with Canada-based businessman Indran Pathmanathan in 2010. After the marriage, the actress bid goodbye to her acting career and settled in Toronto with her husband.