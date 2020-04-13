{{head.currentUpdate}}

Rambha celebrates 10 years of togetherness with husband Indran

rambha-husband-wedding-anniversary
Actress Rambha celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband Indran recently. The photos and video of the their celebration by Rambha herself on her social media account.

In the video, her three children: Laanya, Sasha and Shivin are seen singing anniversary song as the couple cut the cake before kissing each other.

She revealed that this was one of the best functions they had although they had been staying inside house due to lockdown. Rambha said that they made their own arrangements within the home by helping each other and baking the cake together.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram

Due to this current situation throughout the world, without no friends and relatives around us and just me, my husband, my kids(laanya, sasha & shivin), had a celebration - just by staying in the home. This is one of the best function we ever had because it had a very personal touch & very intimate. We made our own arrangements within the home by helping each other. We baked the cake together which is very special than ordering outside. Every single part of the cake has our 10 years of love story. Overwhelmed with happiness, as my daughters- Laanya and Sasha made a surprise special card for us. During hard times, still, we all can be happy with love & togetherness, which does not require any money nor any special gifts. Everyone, #staystrong and spend your time with your family and #staysafe! #tenyearsoftogetherness #quarantine #familytime #loveintheair

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on

Rambha tied the knot with Canada-based businessman Indran Pathmanathan in 2010. After the marriage, the actress bid goodbye to her acting career and settled in Toronto with her husband. 

