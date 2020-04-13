Geetu Mohandas shares adorable video with Rajeev Ravi

Celebrities have been sharing pictures and videos of what they are doing during the lockdown period on their social media. Geetu Mohandas took to her Instagram to share a video with her husband and cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.

In the video, Geetu is seen sharing a secret with Rajeev to which he's seen responding by saying, 'That's not needed.' We are not sure if it's a latest video or a throwback one but it is really cute to see them spending some quality time together.

“Caption this... and be kind,” Geetu wrote while sharing the video.

Earlier, Asif Ali shared a pic and revealed his new look through his social media page. Geetu Mohandas commented on his page, asking what is the change, to which Asif had replied, “Oye, your husband is responsible for this.”

We can't help but wonder if he was referring to Rajeev Ravi’s latest film Kuttavum Shikshayum, in which Asif Ali is playing a police officer.