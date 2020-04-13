Anupama Parameswaran's Facebook account hacked, lashes at trolls for morphed pic

Actress Anupama Parameswaran's Facebook account was hacked and her morphed pictures went viral. Looks like, the hackers used her morphed pictures to share it widely on social media.

Posting her own morphed images on Facebook, Anupama slammed trolls for committing the cybercrime.

"For all the creeps who find time for all this nonsense.... don't you have mom or sister at home?????? Use your brain to do something productive and not for all these stupidity ....... just wanted to clarify...," she wrote in a post shared on April 9.

The morphed pictures show the actress’ head cropped and pasted over the picture of another girl.

Reports are that the young heroine has filed a complaint with cyber cell.

On workfront, Anupama Parameswaran is prepping up for her role in her upcoming film Paluke Bangaramayera. She also has a Malayalam movie 'Maniyarayile Ashokan' under Dulquer Salmaan's production.