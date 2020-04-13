{{head.currentUpdate}}

Anjaam Pathiraa director Midhun Manuel blessed with a baby boy

Director Midhun Manuel has been blessed with a baby boy on Monday. The director himself took to Facebook to share the happy news.

Sharing a photo of the little one, he expressed his happiness on becoming a father.

The young filmmaker got hitched to Fibi Kochupurackal back in 2017. Fibi is a medical professional.

Midhun had scripted Ohm Shanti Oshaana, and donned the director’s cap for films such as Aadu, Ann Mariya Kalippilaanu and Alamara.

His latest film Anjaam Pathiraa was released earlier this year and turned out to be a blockbuster.

