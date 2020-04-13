Ahaana Krishna's photo series amid Covid-19 lockdown is the best thing you will see today!

Celebs are taking innovative ways to spend their time at home during the Coronavirus lockdown. Recently, we showed you how many stars went down memory lane and shared throwback pics.

Now, we came across actress Ahaana Krishna's pics on her Instagram page and we bet it will definetly cheer you up.

The actress came up with a unique photo series 'I wore these when I was a baby'. She made a photo collage in which one was from her childhood days and one from now holding the same dress she wore in her younger days.

She thanked her mother for keeping all her dresses safely. For fans, it was indeed amusing to see the little clothes from her childhood.

She shared six photos of hers and looked chubby and cute.

Ahaana, who has three younger siblings, is, in fact, having some gala time at their house now. Ahaana Krishna is actor Krishnakumar’s daughter. The star is the eldest among Krishnakumar's four daughters and she marked her entry into showbiz with Rajeev Ravi’s directorial Njan Steve Lopez.