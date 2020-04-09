Mohanlal boosts morale of selfless health workers with a song

Ever since the lockdown began, actor Mohanlal is at his Chennai residence. On Wednesday, he interacted with Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja and about 250 health professionals across the state and appreciated their great service to the society.

While the interaction went ahead for an hour, Mohanlal also made use of the opportunity to make the workers feel good by singing a popular Malayalam film song.

He sang "Lokem muzhuven sukem pakeran ayi snehadeepeme mizhi thureku" from the 1972 film 'Snehadeepame Mizhi Thurakku', directed by AP Bhaskaran.

Mohanlal also thanked the healthcare workers for doing a great service to the society by foregoing all their difficulties.

He also mentioned that the coming days will be crucial for the state. The contribution of healthcare workers was of utmost importance, he said.

Earlier, Nivin Pauly and Manju Warrier too had called patients and health workers as part of a campaign to boost their morale.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal donated an amount of Rs. 50 Lakhs to Kerala Chief Minister's relief fund. CM Pinarayi Vijayan had revealed the update himself in the recently held press meet. Earlier, Mohanlal had also donated Rs.10 Lakhs to the FEFKA fund for the daily wage workers of the Malayalam film industry.