Kunchacko Boban to Poornima: Check out the best of throwback pics

With 21 days of lockdown due to Coronavirus scare, it is not easy being confined to the house. Celebrities have been showing us how to keep ourselves engaged with various activities.

Several celebrities have been sharing pictures and videos of what they've been up to as well as throwback images. Lately, we noticed that Mollywood celebs are going back to times with their old pics. Here, have a look:

Kunchacko Boban

The picture is from a play in which he took part while in Class 5, and the actor asks his followers to spot him right among the kids.

Poornima Indrajith

Looks like the actress-designer was missing having long hair and she shared a pic from the days she used to have long hair.

Rima Kallingal

Rima Kallingal stumbled upon a picture which was taken during the filming of Lal Jose’s directorial ‘Neelathamara’. While the picture had Archana Kavi, Rima Kallingal and Samvritha Sunil, Rima added that Samvritha Sunil managed to look graceful.

Divya Unni

Divya Unni came across a click from the location of movie Pookkalam Varavayi. All dressed up as a school girl, Divya Unni looked the same.

Nadiya Moidu

Nadiya Moidu is the latest celeb to join Instagram platform and the very first pic she shared was a still from her movie Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu directed by Fazil.

Surabhi Lakshmi

Surabhi Lakshmi recollected her moment of winning the most prestigious National award for best actress.

Ahaana Krishna

An active face on social media, Ahaana makes sure to keep her fans updated with each and every moment of her life. She shared a pic from her childhood days, in which she was seen riding her tricycle. And she did not forget to thank her mother for the amusing hair-style.