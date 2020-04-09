Mamangam director M Padmakumar thanks health workers after son gets cured of COVID-19

Director M Padmakumar's son was undergoing treatment after he was tested positive of Covid-19. As a latest update to it, Padmakumar took to Facebook and shared that he and his colleague has been cured of the pandemic and has been discharged.

Sharing a photo, he wrote, “Dear all, My son Akash and his colleague Eldho Mathew has been discharged from Kalamassery M C, after the treatment of COVID 19 successfully.”

He then expressed his grattitude for all the health workers and the government of Kerala who fighting against the deadly disease.

“Lots of thanks & Love to the Doctors, nurses and all other health workers who were dedicated to fight against this disease.. And my love to the Captain of the entire team our Honourable CM, Sri PINARAYI VIJAYAN, our health Minister Smt. Shylaja teacher, our district Collector S. Suhas and all... This is not just an expression of gratitude, also my pride about my state, my Government which is No: 1 among the world for leading and caring their people very sincerely. A BIG SALUTE!!!”, he wrote.

Padmakumar's son Akash and his colleague were studying masters at a university in Paris. After they returned to Kerala on March 15, they were asked to self-isolate and later the duo were tested positive.

On workfront, M Padmakumar had last helmed the mega project Mamangam starring Mammootty in the lead.