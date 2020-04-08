Thala Ajith donates Rs 1.25 crore for coronavirus crisis

While the whole world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, people from across the globe have been donating generously to aid the cause. Many celebrities too have contributed in different ways to support people who are in need.

Actor Ajith Kumar is the latest celeb to join the league. Ajith popularly known as Thala Ajith has come forward to donate Rs 50 lakh each to PM-CARES Fund and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Apart from this, the actor has also contributed Rs 25 lakh to FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) workers, who have lost their livelihood due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Recently, Nayanthara donated Rs 20 lakhs to FEFSI.

On workfront, Ajith is currently working on a film titled Valimai, directed by H Vinoth. Touted to be an action thriller, the film also features Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi as the female lead.

Valimai also marks the second collaboration of Boney Kapoor and Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink.

The makers were supposed to shoot a major part of the film in Spain. However, due to the on going crisis, the team cancelled the abroad schedule.