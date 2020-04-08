Lockdown diaries: How Suhaid Kukku and wife spend a day during home quarantine

While the entire country is in a 21-day-lockdown to fight the Coronavirus, celebrities are cooped up in their homes. With more and more celebrities self-isolating, pictures of them during quarantine are circulating all over the internet.

Recently, D4 Dance fame and actor Suhaid Kukku along with his wife started a Youtube channel titled DK Tales, where the duo share their life experiences.

In their latest video, Kukku and wife Deepa shared how are they spending a typical day during the lockdown. The 22-minute over video shows what the couple do. Right from waking up to cooking and working out, the duo have kept it all natural. While Deepa mentioned that they do not have television at home and make use of cell phones to watch the news, Kukku pointed how important is it to stay healthy by eating healthy foods.

Netizens have applauded them for their innocence and dedication. Some also appreciated Kukku's effort in helping out with kitchen chores.

Watch their video here:

The dancer tied the knot with long-term girlfriend Deepa in Feburary. The gala wedding reception in Kochi was attended by many celebrities as well. Suhaid Kukku was one of the popular contestants in the second season of 'D 4 Dance' and later he was also seen in small roles in a couple of movies.