Actress Manorama's son Bhoopathi in hospital after consuming sleeping pills

Manorama and file photo of her son, daughter-in-law and grandson
Boopathi, son of late actress Manorama, has been admitted in hospital after he reportedly consumed an extra dose of sleeping pills. His condition is said to be stable.

Manorama's son Bhoopathi reportedly has an addiction for alcohol. With coronavirus lockdown as the shops are closed, Bhoopathi was said to be depressed and apparently consumed an overdose of sleeping pills.

The 64-year-old was later taken to a hospital to save him from succumbing to the overdose. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

Boopathi, a singer and actor, is the only son of veteran actor Manorama who died in 2015.

