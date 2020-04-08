Did you know: Karthik Subbaraj's wife acted in Petta!

Surprised? Yes, Karthik Subbaraj's wife had played a small role in Rajinikanth's Petta.

Not many had noticed back then but now, netizens have dug out a still of Karthi's wife Sathya Prema sharing screen space with Rajinikanth. The pic is doing the rounds on social media and fans are quite surprised. In the scene, Karthik's wife is seen handing over a letter to Rajinikanth.

The 2019 movies marked the first collaboration of Rajinikanth with director Karthik Subbaraj.

The still from the movie (L) and Karthik with wife Sathya

The film can be streamed on Netflix and Voot.

This is not the first time that Sathya have played a part in husband's directorial. In an earlier interview, Sathya herself had revealed that the lead actress of Karthik's debut movie Pizza had shades of her character.

Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj's next is Jagame Thanthiram starring Dhanush in the lead. The film will also mark the Tamil debut of Malayalam actors Aishwarya Lekshmi and Joju George.