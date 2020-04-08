Happy birthday Allu Arjun: First look of Pushpa out

On the occasion of stylish star Allu Arjun's 37th birthday on Wednesday, the makers of his upcoming movie Pushpa have unveiled the title and the first look poster.

Going by the look, we are introduced to the lead character where Allu Arjun is seen sporting a thick beard. With a rugged avatar, Allu Arjun's look seems to game up for a rustic actioner.

According to reports, he will be seen as a lorry driver in Pushpa.

Sharing the poster, Allu Arjun wrote, “First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it .”

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

The film is said to be based on red sanders smuggling.

Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music and Polish cameraman Miroslaw Kuba Brozek shall handle the camera.

The shooting of the film is expected to kick-off once the prevailing lockdown is withdrawn.

The film will be releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada.