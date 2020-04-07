Happy Birthday Parvathy: A look at her lesser-known films

One of the most acclaimed actors of Malayalam movie industry, Parvathy has turned 32 on Tuesday. With her bold act and choice of scripts, she has proved that heroines don't have to always play the girl-next-door.

Apart from her strong acting prowess, she had also proved her stance on many socially concerned issues including harassment against women and stereotyping women in movies. While her Malayalam flicks like Uyare, Take Off, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Charlie are considered to be her best works, she had delivered brilliant performances in a series of movies much before these.

Today, let's take a look at her lesser talked about movies:

Milana

Parvathy made her Kannada film debut opposite to Puneeth Rajkumar. The romantic comedy saw her in the lead and she did her best to make the movie a commercial package.

Poo

Poo happened much before Parvathy got popular with female-centric roles. Based on Thamizh Selvan's short story, Veyilodu Poi, the film more or less revolved around Parvathy's character.

Male Barali Manju Irali

This was a film which proved to be a turning point in Parvathy's career. Inspired by the 1995 classic Sabrina, the film boasted of stellar performance by Parvathy proving that she could carry diverse roles.

Chennaiyil Oru Naal

Though Parvathy made her Malayalam debut in Notebook with Sanjay-Bobby's script, she wasn't seen in their hit movie Traffic. However, when the movie was remade into Tamil, Parvathy played the role of Aditi, the key character who persuades the protagonist's parents to donate his heart.

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum had its world premiere at the Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival. Though it got rave reviews at various film festivals, the film never released in theaters. The anthology film directed by Vasanth is about three female-centric short stories.