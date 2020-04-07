Why Mammootty, Mohanlal, Rajini & Big B lined up for a short 'Family' venture

As the world is facing a severe health crisis due to the outbreak of coronavirus, a slew of celebrities, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have come together to create awareness about COVID-19 through a short film, titled 'Family'.

The film shows Big B looking for his sunglasses as the entire brigade of actors help him find them. At last Priyanka hand's him over the sunglasses, she asks him what will he do with it. To this, Big B says, “I needed these sunglasses because I do not need them. I am not going to go out of the house for a few days. If it lies around, it will get lost. If it gets lost, you all will have to search for it. Now, why should I trouble you all?” Ranbir and Diljit facepalm as they hear this.

Conceptualized and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey in collaboration with Big B, the film shows that staying at home, staying safe, maintaining hygiene, working from home and maintaining social distancing can be productive and should be taken in one's stride.

Also given the unprecedented nature of the situation, the initiative undertaken by Big B, ‘WE ARE ONE' has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, through which the monthly ration of 1,00,000 households across the country will be funded.

The film received applause from the viewers as well as the celebrities. Karan Johar lauded the film and wrote, "This is so amazing! So brilliantly and cleverly told! So rightfully said that we are one huge family! A family that creates and entertains! We stand by each other through thick and thin! Salute to Amitabh Bachchan and the entire team of actors and creators for making this!"

This is so amazing! So brilliantly and cleverly told! So rightfully said that we are one huge family! A family that creates and entertains! We stand by each other through thick and thin! Salute to @SrBachchan and the entire team of actors and creators for making this!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XcNbunGQCs — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 6, 2020

It indeed must be a matter of pride for everyone when celebs from different industries come together and work creatively contributing for the society. In fact, the short film has attributed a new meaning to word 'family'.