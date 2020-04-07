Juhi Rustogi files cyber complaint over morphed pics and videos

Actress Juhi Rustagi filed a complaint with the cyber cell after her fake videos and photos were circulated on social media platforms.

Juhi herself had shared about it as she posted it on her Instagram page. Denying that the pics that are being circulated in her name is fake, she wrote, “There are some fake social media post spreading on my name. It's not me and it's absolutely fake. People who so such things please have sense. I pity you whoever done that. And I have filed cyber cell petition on them” (sic.)

She alleged that a fake Facebook page was also created and the obscene images were uploaded on it as well.

She also shared the pics of the complaint letter she filed.

She further added that the case is being investigated and that the culprits will be found soon.

Actress Juhi Rustagi captured the hearts of Malayalis with her role of Lachu in the popular television series Uppum Mulakum. It was recently that she had announced about quitting the serial.