Lockdown Days: This short film shows how tough times inspire creative minds

India is undergoing a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of pandemic COVID-19 like many other world nations. For many stuck at their home, this would be the longest stretch of their lives, and to some others, these are the most creative of times.

The lockdown inspired Vivek Ramachandran, a Kannur-based social media fanatic, to attempt a short film on the same theme. The result was 'Lockdown Days', a Malayalam short.

Interestingly, the experimental short film was shot on mobile cameras and DSLRs by actors locked-down at various parts of the world. The technology helped the director, actors, camera persons, editor, etc. to stay in touch.

The over 8-minute long short film revolves around a couple who barely spends time with each other. The husband is busy in his professional life, and the wife is busy making new friends. Their lives run on parallel tracks with no meeting point in sight.

Forced to stay indoors due to the lockdown, the couple realises each other's existence. The new-found 'proximity' forces the couple to open up to each other and helps them give a new meaning to the relationship.

'Lockdown Days' is written and directed by Vivek Ramachandran and edited by Kishore (Cneone Media). Vivek has also acted in the short which has Neeraja Arun and Sha Bin Sha in the lead, supported by Ashiq.

Like the saying goes, sometimes good things fall apart so better things can come together! Watch the video here: