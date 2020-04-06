Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow on Monday, after the report of her sixth test came negative, ANI reported.

Doctors at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh said that her condition is stable.

Singer Kanika Kapoor made it to the headlines after she was tested positive of the COVID-19 virus. She was slammed for her negligence regarding the virus, hiding details of her travel and meeting people post her return to India, among other things.

The Bollywood singer had tested positive for COVID-19 the first after she returned from London on March 9. She travelled to Kanpur and Lucknow, and was hospitalised on March 20 when she developed symptoms.

Kanika had also hosted and attended parties, but test results of those who came in contact with her have come back negative.