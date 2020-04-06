{{head.currentUpdate}}

#9pm9minutes: From Mohanlal to Rajinikanth, celebs switches off and lights up candles

On Sunday evening, celebs from various industries joined the rest of India and responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light candles, lamps, torches and cellphone torches for nine minutes at 9pm, as a gesture of thanks to the Corona Warriors and to fight the darkness of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Going by a photo, Mohanlal can be seen standing with his wife Suchithra and son Pranav Mohanlal, candles and diyas in his home, Mohanlal wrote on Instagram: "Stay home, stay safe."

In a pic, superstar Rajinikanth was seen holding a candle.

Dulquer Salmaan and his family too joined the league by posting a pic and captioned it as, "Standing in solidarity, unity and brotherhood ! Together, we shall over come!"

Nadiya Moidu, who recently joined Instagram too shared a pic. Siju Wilson, Anusree, Aju Varghese too posted pics with lamps in hand.

Actress Lena's post on the ocassion cannot be missed.

Director Shaji Kailas shared a beautiful video where he was seen lighting diyas with his family.

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi too shared a pic and captioned, “For a better tomorrow.”

How cool is Allu Arjun and his family!

Check out stunning Aishwarya Rajesh.

Vijay Deverekonda too joined with his family.

