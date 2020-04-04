{{head.currentUpdate}}

Bhavana's latest pic is too relatable & reflect our feelings about self-quarantining

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us to recede into our houses and practise social distancing. This is going to continue for a couple of weeks with no certainty as to when things will be back to routine life.

Celebrities are no exception to this. Like us, celebrities too find themselves in an odd situation of sitting at home with plenty of time to do things they never fathomed were possible.

In fact, in the last two weeks, a lot of people have become a lot more active on social media, courtesy no outside contact whatsoever. Celebrities too have started engaging with fans through their social media accounts. For instance, actress Bhavana has become has become active on Instagram sharing post and stories every day.

In fact, what's interesting is, that her post reflects some of the feelings that we've been going through as well in self-quarantine.

Wishing a good morning, she shared a pic of her's on bed and wrote, “Me and My Bed = An Endless Affair 🛌 Pajamas...all day !! #QuarantineDays ....Good morning peeps.” (sic.)

Perfectly relatable!

