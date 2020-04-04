Big B hopes homeopathy will cure coronavirus, netizens unimpressed

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels homeopathic medicine may come up with ways to counter the coronavirus. At the same time, he is hopeful that India will lead the world in finding a treatment for the deadly virus which has turned into a pandemic.

Big B took to Twitter on Friday to express: "As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I'm encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona. I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics."

However, a section of netizens didn't agree with the actor's thoughts.

A user commented: "Sir I request you to only go for homeopathy treatment if you get infected. World would be a betttr place."

Referring to his recent social media post which became a subject of controversy, another user trolled: "According to him makkhi can spread #coronavirus."

However, some users agreed with the veteran actor's point of view. A fan commented: "India will surely find the solution for this epidemics sir. AYUSH is doing great job in providing the correct and necessary information to general public during this epidemic."

Amitabh Bachchan recently faced flak in the virtual world for sharing a video where he talked of Chinese experts discovering that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit the coronavirus -- a fact which was denied by the health ministry.