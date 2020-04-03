{{head.currentUpdate}}

Trisha debuts on TikTok, enjoys her quarantine time

Celebrities are finding their best way possible spending their time at home during the lockdown period. Many are making videos and posting on social media pages. Many stars are also joining varous social media platforms as well.

Now, Trisha is the latest celebrity to make her debut on TikTok. She also shared her first video on the video-making platform.

Looks like, Trisha Krishnan is enjoying quarantine time like a boss.

A video of Trisha grooving to the famous track, Savage by Megan Thee Stallion has surfaced on social media. Indeed, Trisha is spreading positivity all over. Check out the cute video below:

