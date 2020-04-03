Kunchacko Boban on wedding anniversary: Quarantined with love for the past 15 years

Actor Kunchacko Boban celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary on Thursday. The actor took to his social media handle and penned a beautiful note for his wife Priya.

Sharing a cake cutting pic, the actor also revealed that for the first time in his life he baked for his wife. The actor tied the knot to Priya Ann Samuel in 2005.

His post reads, “Quarantined with Love for the past 15 years & Loving it!!! Knowing each other for 22 years,you are one of the best things to happen in my life. Little did I know that I would be humming the name of my Lady in my very first movie song,even before meeting you. Accepting all the pros and cons of each other and moving forward Hand in Hand.

And on this special day,it’s a bit more special as we give each other the best gift of our life... IZAHAAK

You have been a good DAUGHTER to your parents,a friendly SISTER to your cousins,a Great FRIEND to many including me,a romantic LOVER(only to ME😍),an adipoli WIFE(again to ME),a wonderful Daughter/Sis-in-law to my family.....And now be a Kickass AMMA to my Son!!!

.....All Love,Hugs & Kisses to My VALENTINE during this QUARANTINE..... ”O PRIYAE”

Nb:please excuse the look of the cake.First time in my life I baked a for my Wifey.” (sic.)

Many celebs too poured of their wishes to the lovely couple. Dulquer Salmaan commented on the post and said, “Awww you 3 are love !! And this post tells all of it!!”

Meanwhile, on workfront, after tasting success with Anjaam Pathira, Kunchacko Boban is busy with a slew of films including Pada, an untitled Shaheed Kader film, Jis Joy directorial Mohankumar fans, untitled Johnpaul George film, untitled Martin Prakkat film, untitled Soubin Shahir film and untitled Dijo Jose Antony film.