Disney+ to launch in India on April 3: Check out 5 best animated movies to watch

Star India on Tuesday announced the launch of Disney+ in India by upgrading their streaming app Hotstar on April 3. The new streaming service will now be called Disney+Hotstar and will be available to subscribers in languages such as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Disney+ launch gives consumers an access to over 250 superhero and animated films, over 100 series including Disney+ Originals like 'The Mandalorian' besides the Hotstar specials and Bollywood releases, the company said in a release. And as you wait to catch the latest streaming platform, we bring you a list of five best animated movies that would entertain your kinds and you.

Up

Up is one of the best adventure stories revolving around a cranky old man and a wilderness scout. Although it’s filled with fanciful details like a flying house, a talking dog, and a giant bird, Up is all about how you're never too old if you have a long heart.

Frozen

It's the tale of two sisters and their relationship. Anna sets out on a journey with an iceman, Kristoff, and his reindeer, Sven, in order to find her sister, Elsa, who with the help of her powers mistakenly converts everything into ice.

The Lion King

The Lion King deals with issues like mortality, legacy, and duty. It’s a film about sometimes owning up to the fact that life is going to be hard, but in the end, the reward is hopefully worth it. And isn't this the best time to watch!

Mulan

It's the story of a woman posing as a man in order to fight in her father’s place. Mulan is also a story about honor and family, but also about learning to see beyond one’s limited perspective. It's highly relatable and relevant film in terms of theme and character.

Inside Out

The Oscar-winning Inside Out shows the emotions of a young pre-teen girl named Riley struggling with conflicting feelings. It’s an important message told in a tremendously entertaining.