The world has to be together: Rakesh Roshan hails Sussanne for moving in with Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan recently took to his social media page to share the news about his ex-wife Sussanne Khan moving in with him to co-parent their kids, Hrehaan and Hridaan during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Now, Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan has reacted to Sussanne's homecoming. The actor-director-producer was quoted as saying by a national website, "The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times."

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn reacts to report about daughter Nysa testing positive for Coronavirus





Amid the 21-day lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, the Roshan family celebrated his birthday at their home. While Hrehaan's parents, Hrithik and Sussanne Khan, were present with the birthday boy along with his younger brother Hridhaan, the extended family members connected through video calls. The actor shared a video on social media.

Hrithik married his childhood love Sussanne on December 20, 2000. After spending 13 years together, the couple said it's over in 2013 and filed for a divorce. In November 2014, they officially got divorced.