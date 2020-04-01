DD's 'Ramayan' re-telecast triggers feminism debate

With Ramanand Sagar's popular eighties mythological serial 'Ramayan' back on Doordarshan, the Indian audience has got a chance to revisit the epic story all over again. The show has set off social media discussion, too.

ALSO READ: After Ramayan and Mahabharat, here are 5 TV shows straight out of your childhood



The discussion over the past 24 hours or so has taken a gender-based turn with some viewers calling queen Kaikeyi a b#@ch and hurling abuses at her maid Manthara. As the badmouthing continued, these two characters incidentally kept trending on Twitter.

Kaikeyi :: Its impossible for Bharat to become A King Now .



Manthara :: #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/vh86I9UWUA — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) March 31, 2020

There has been a debate centred on the feminism quotient in the show, too. While some users felt 'Ramayan' did not mete out fair treatment to its female characters, others felt the storyline champions women's empowerment.

Kaikeyi giving the second biggest betrayal in Indian history after jadeja running Hardik out in CT2017 — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) March 31, 2020

Hailing the storyline as an instance of women's empowerment, a viewer tweeted: "We were so progressive even 7000 yrs back, its amazing. Sita was very intelligent & warrior woman. Kaikeyi wasnt only a warrior, she was Saarthi of King Dashrath in Devasur sangram, which was not at all an easy task. True women empowerment. #Ramayan"

Another viewer shared: "Seeing Ramayan today, I am reminded of first female drivers were from India. Kaikeyi and Satyabhama."

Still others reminded that Kaikeyi was no pushover as a character. "Ramayana and equality. Guys, remember that Kaikeyi was the first woman in combat," a user tweeted.

Right now #Kaikeyi is the most hated character in India, #TablighiJamaat is at the second spot.#Ramayan — αмιт נαιѕωαℓ ♒ (@iamamitjaiswal) April 1, 2020

However, not everyone feels that the story upholds "women's empowerment", and not everyone shared kind words for the antagonist Kaikeyi.

A viewer opined: "Kaikeyi was a class A b#@ch, wasn't she? Asking for her son to be crowned king was alright, but sending Ram to exile was evil at a whole new level. Don't bash me, I won't take it back!"

Another viewer expressed: "Kaikeyi was the most unfortunate character in the entire epic. Poor lady loved Ram more than her own son, went to battle for her King, was also probably the most intelligent of the Queens & yet, in 1 moment of clouded thinking, she ruined it for everyone. What a beautiful lesson!"

Still another said: "A woman can make or distroy a home. Perfect example - kaikeyi" While one viewer declared that Kaikeyi was a pseudo feminist, several others protested.

#urmila. the most difficult task was for urmila and laxman bcoz shri ram had to fulfill fathers word and sita maiya had to go with her husband. but laxman wanted to serve his brother and urmila had to wait for 14 yrs. yeh hai sansaar hamare hindu dharma ka #Hindutva #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/fIsOa3UKC2 — Ca Jai Nagpal (@jai_nagpal4u) March 31, 2020

"Kaikeyi was the first pseudo feminist. #Ramayan," opined the viewer. "Kaikeyi is a good example that a woman can ruin man's life even without Pseudo feminism. #Ramayana #Ayodhyakaand," said the viewer.

A social media user made an interesting observation saying 'Ramayan' would have had a different perspective altogether if it was penned from the viewpoint of any of the female characters.

After 3,000 years Now people realised about the Real Sacrifice of #Urmila (Anjali Vyas) and #Laxman (Sunil Lahri) in 2020....👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Tha unsung hero of #Ramayan

Thank you @DDNational pic.twitter.com/eG50rQILkJ — Naveen Kumawat (@naveen1kumawat) March 31, 2020

Interestingly, there has also been applauds for Urmila's character for the sacrifices she made.

The tweet reads: "Have you ever not wondered how the story would have unfolded in its own different indifferent manner if the pen was given to Kaikeyi or Manthara, to Urmila or Kaushalya, to Surpnakha or Mandodari?" It has just been a few days since Doordarshan started airing 'Ramayan', and one thing is clear: more than three decades later, the show has lost none of its power to remain a talking point, any which way.