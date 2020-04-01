Ajay Devgn reacts to report about daughter Nysa testing positive for Coronavirus

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has rubbished rumours related to his actress-wife Kajol and daughter Nysa's health.

Devgn took to Twitter to announce that his wife and daughter are "absolutely fine".

The 50-year-old star's tweet comes days after a media report claimed that Nysa showed symptoms of COVID-19 and was taken to the hospital by Kajol.

"Thank you for asking. Kajol and Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue and baseless," Ajay tweeted.

Ajay and Kajol’s daughter Nysa, who studies in an international school in Singapore, was recently spotted at Mumbai airport. Kajol had flown into Singapore a while ago to be with her daughter and the duo returned to Mumbai together when the teenager’s school was shut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



Currently, Ajay, Kajol and their kids Nysa and Yug are in self-isolation at their residence in Mumbai.



On the work front, Ajay will next be seen in "Maidaan", based on the golden era of Indian football. The actor essays the role of the late legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, "Maidaan" is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, 2020.

He also has "Bhuj: The Pride Of India" coming up, a patriotic film set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.