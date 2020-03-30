Actor Vishnu Vishal's girlfriend shares pic as she misses him during lockdown

Actor Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta are one of the most talked-about couple right now in South India. And seems like the quarantine period has come down heavily on both of them.

Jwala Gutta took to Twitter and shared a couple of pictures with Vishnu saying that she's missing him.

Jwala captioned the post, "Missing my boo (sic)." followed by sad emojis. Her Twitter post received a lot of attention from their fans.

Its oki..Right now social distancing is important..🙏pray for all...🤗 https://t.co/al7iPw261N — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) March 28, 2020

However, Vishnu Vishal gave a thoughtful reply to Jwala stressing on the importance of social distancing.

He wrote, "Its oki..Right now social distancing is important.. (sic)."

Vishnu Vishal is super active on social media and has been tweeting the importance of social distancing. He recently took to Twitter and expressed disappointment over the problems faced by migrant workers in the country.

In an earlier interview to a leading daily, Vishnu Vishal spoke about his relationship with bandminton player Jwala. "We've known each other for a year or so now. We've made lots of common friends. So, we often spend time together with friends," he revealed.

Both Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta made their relationship public by sharing their intimate pictures on social media.

Vishnu Vishal was earlier married to Rajini and they have a three-year-old son named Arya.