Deepika to Shah Rukh: Bollywood stars who featured in ads before getting fame

Movies might be the first priority for any actor but ad films are of big interest as well. Not everyone in the industry started his career with movies. Many celebs during their initial days featured in ad films and went unnoticed until they recalled their moments.

While you are in house quarantine with 21 days of lockdown, here we bring you a list of a few Bollywood names who featured in ad films before they got fame.

Deepika Padukone – Close Up

Deepika Padukone made her debut in 'Om Shanti Om' but way before that she was first seen in the Close Up ad making a shiny smile flashing all her perfect teeth. Interestingly, her husband Ranveer is the current face of Close Up.

Anushka Sharma – Sebolin

Anushka Sharma made a grand Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Before that, she appeared in a south Indian TV commercial of a soap. From there she featured in the ads of Sebolin which paved the way for her ticket to Bollywood.

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan – Cinthol

The adorable couple of B-town featured in an old ad of Cinthol where Shah Rukh is seen trying to convince us that Cinthol can refresh your whole body. Though SRK and Gauri appeared together in many ads, Cinthol ad was the first one where the duo were seen romancing.

Salman Khan – Limca

Salman Khan also featured in an old ad of Limca before making his Bollywood debut.

Katrina Kaif – Fevicol

Before she made her sensational Bollywood, Katrina first appeared in the Fevicol ad. It was a funny ad where a man finds himself glued in the dream as he wanted to hug Katrina Kaif.

Preity Zinta – Perk

After completing her studies, Preity Zinta started her modeling career. She appeared in the Perk chocolate commercial. After that, she was the face of Liril soap before making her Bollywood debut.

Vidya Balan – Surf

It took a while for Vidhya Balan to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood. But she grabbed attention with a TV commercial for Surf washing powder.

Genelia D’Souza – Parker Pen

Before Genelia get a huge fan following in South movies, she first appeared alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Parker Pen ad. Genelia was just 15 years old at that time.

Siddharth Malhotra – Pond's

Siddharth Malhotra has done 4 years of modeling before making a Bollywood debut. He appeared in a tele ad of Ponds opposite Sonal Chauhan.

Varun Dhawan – Bournvita

Varun Dhawan also made his Bollywood Debut with Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra. Varun also worked in ad films first. He was the face of Bounvita TVC when he was a child.

Boman Irani – Krack Jack

Boman Irani made his Bollywood debut at the age of 41. Before appearing in the movies, he played the character of Mr. Jack in the famous Parle G Krackjack ad.

Vivek Oberoi – New York Lotto

Vivek started his Bollywood career with Ram Gopal Verma’s Company. Before the release of the movie, Vivek was the face of New York Lotto’s controversial TV ad. The commercial was banned in India.

Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia – Complan

Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia were a hit pair onscreen. One major good reason was their ad together. The duo were first seen in Complan ad. It was much later that they did many music videos together and some Bollywood movies as well.