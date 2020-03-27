For a lot of us, the coronavirus lockdown means looking for ways to pass time, which include binge-watching. But you don't always need to pay up for a subscription to satiate your entertainment cravings.

There are plenty of free options waiting to be streamed. Check below:

> MX Player provides over 1,50,000 hours of content across genres, formats, languages and 40 plus originals for free. Here are top 2 you can stream right now on MX Player:

Aani Kay Hava

'Aani Kay Hava' is a Marathi web series and there are season one and two. It is the story of a couple Jui (Priya Bapat) and Saket (Umesh Kamat), who connect while celebrating their first together, from the first time they cook together, the first festival they celebrate as a couple, first major fight to the down payment for your first car.

The second season of the lighthearted series is about how the couple's bond strengthens over time.

Queen

The show stars Ramya Krishnan, Anikha Surendran, Anjana Jayaprakash and Indrajith Sukumaran amongst others.

Inspired by true events, it is the story of Shakthi Sheshadri -- a woman who was pushed to embrace life choices which weren't her own, and yet she excelled in life. It is based on the novel of the same name by Anita Sivakumaran, which is loosely based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

> Manorama Max too offers a wide range of programmes including news, fiction and non-fiction. Among the major fiction shows, it has a thriller web-series Menaka where the first three episodes can be streamed for free after logging in. And then, there is yet another light-hearted web-series you can watch for free.

Life Jor

The mini web-series is a funny and satirical take on a series of simple real life moments. The series stars Nariya Nayakan contestants including Malavika and Hakeem Shahjahan.

> ZEE5 provides 100000+ hours of TV Shows from ZEE network in the language of your choice. Here's one to begin with:



Baarish

The romantic series, starring Sharman Joshi, Asha Negi, Saahil Shroff, Priya Banerjee, and Vikram Chauhan, is about Anuj and Gauravi. It is about the bond they form when their families arrange their marriage unexpectedly. It streams on ZEE5, which is giving free access to people during the corona phase.

> BookMyShow website and app also offers live shows which you can watch for free.

Live From HQ

The series, curated and produced by Big Bad Wolf Entertainment, is available live for audiences starting March 25 until April 1 with performances by popular independent music, comedy and other performing artists through Instagram and Facebook. One can register to watch ‘Live from HQ' through the BookMyShow website and app.

The series features acts by Prateek Kuhad, Indian Ocean, Vir Das, Karsh Kale, Kamakshi Khanna, Karan Singh Magic and Aisi Taisi Democracy.