Did Korean series My Secret Terrius predict the Coronavirus outbreak?

The Korean series 'My Secret Terrius' is the latest buzz in showbiz.

Reason: The show, which originally aired in 2018, surprised many by how it predicted two years back that a coronavirus outbreak would take place.

Yes, you heard it right! The series has left a number of Netflix viewers shocked for it's uncanny similarities with the ongoing pandemic.

The stay at home policy

The clip, which has now gone viral, begins with a man telling his partner to stay at home and avoid stepping out. The scene then shifts to a hospital premises and shows a doctor explaining about the mutant coronavirus outbreak, which attacks respiratory organs, to a woman.

The medical jargons

In the scene, the doctor says that the virus belongs to the family of SARS, MERS and common flu.

The doctor even says that the incubation period of the virus is 2 to 14 days, but it has been manipulated and now it directly attacks a person's lungs within just 5 minutes of being exposed.

When the woman asks if there is any cure, the doctor says that there is none and no vaccine is available at the moment. "They are hard to develop," the doctor adds.

The washing hands campaign

Another moment shows children being instructed to wash their hands to prevent the virus from spreading just like we are told now.

Ring any bells?

